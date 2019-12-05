Chidambaram worried, says voices being ‘suppressed’

By | Published: 12:25 pm

New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, the Rajya Sabha member reached Parliament and expressed his concern that voices are being “suppressed” by the government.

“I am worried. Our voices are being suppressed,” Chidambaram said while speaking to the media outside the House.

After spending 106 days in Tihar jail, he walked out on Wednesday evening. He is to address the media at the Congress headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a probe into granting of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to the INX Media, now known as 9X News, when he was the Finance Minister.

He was sent to judicial custody on September 5. On October 16, while in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, he was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Since October 17, Chidambaram was remanded to the ED custody till October 30.