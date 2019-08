By | Published: 5:30 pm

New Delhi: A CBI court on Monday extended the CBI remand of former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the INX media case till August 30.

Special CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, whose court at the Rouse Avenue court complex here deals with criminal cases pertaining to MPs and MLAs, announced his order after reserving it briefly.

Chidambaram was on last Thursday sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s custody till August 26 after his arrest the previous night.