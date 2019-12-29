Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for Rajanna Sircilla on Monday

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will tour Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday. During his one-day visit the Chief Minister will perform Pooja at the Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara temple at 10.30 am and also review development works undertaken at the temple.

Later the Chief Minister will visit the Mid Manair Dam also known as Sri Rajarajeshwara Reservoir . The CM’s visit to the reservoir comes at a time when the reservoir has reached its FRL, much to the delight of the people of the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter