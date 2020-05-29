Chief Minister KCR arrives at Kondapochamma, participates in Homam

By | Published: 9:27 am 10:06 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his wife arrived at the Kondapochamma temple at 7.45 am and took part in the “Chandi Homam” performed on the occasion of release of water into the reservoir. The Chief Minister offered “Poornahuti” indicating the successful completion of the homam to appease the goddess , the presiding deity at Kondapochamma. The temple is 30 kilometers from the project site.

The Chief Minister after taking thirtha prasadams offered by the priests also took blessings from the Vedic scholars. Minister for Finance T Harish Rao, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy were among the others that accompanied the Chief Minister at Kondapochamma temple.

From there, he has left for farmhouse in Erravelli. The Chief Minister will inaugurate Rythu Vedika at Erravelli and Markook after 9 AM. Later, he will reach the pump house, which lifts water to Kondapochamma Sagar . The Chief Minister will welcome Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy who reaches pump house by 10 AM.

The CM will participate in the Poornahuthi programme of the Sudarshan Yagam which is going on at the pump house. Later he will switch on the pump house. He will then visit the Project Discharge Canal to welcome the Godavari waters. He will perform Pooja to the Godavari Gangamma. Chief Minister is also expected to offer prayers at the Markook Varadarajaswamy temple before breaking for lunch. The Chief Minister will also address press at the Markook pump house by 1.30 pm.

