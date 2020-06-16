Chief Minister KCR condoles martyrdom of Col Santosh Babu

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the martyrdom of Col Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, resident of Suryapet, in the clashes that took place on the Indo-China border near Ladakh.

He said Col Santosh has sacrificed his life for the nation and his sacrifice cannot be valued in any terms. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Col Santosh’s parents, his wife and children and other family members.

He declared that the State government would support the family by all means. The Chief Minister has instructed Minister G Jagadish Reddy to be the government’s representative and be present while receiving the mortal remains of Col Santosh till the completion of last rites.

