Chief Minister KCR congratulates all the Padma Awardees from Telangana

Published: 11:51 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has congratulated all the Padma Award winners from the State. He has specially congratulated star shuttler P.V.Sindhu for getting the Padma bhushan Award.

He also greeted innovative farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy from Secunderabad and Sanskrit Scholar Vijaya Saradhi Sri Bhashyam from Karimnagar for getting Padma Shri awards.

He said it was their unique individual contributions in their respective fields that brought them the national fame and they became role models to others.

“They rightly deserve the Padma Award”, he said.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the Centre for honouring people who have rendered service in the fields useful to the people.

The Chief Minister also congratulated all the Padma Award winners from different parts of the country.

