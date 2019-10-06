Chief Minister KCR deploys officials to visit Musi Project

By | Published: 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao deployed a team of officials comprising Secretary for the Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal, Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) Muralidhar Rao and others to visit the Musi project, to prevent any untoward incidents after a crest gate washed away. Water level at the project was 644.90 feet, just short of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 645 feet when crest gate number 6 gave way and was washed away.

The Chief Minister deployed the officials after Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy who had been monitoring the situation since yesterday, alerted the former about the condition of the project over phone.

The officials’ team rushed to the Musi project to examine the prevailing situation and initiate immediate measures to restore the project’s crest gate which got washed away on Saturday evening. They have been given powers to take necessary decisions after assessing the situation and restore normalcy on a war-footing basis. He wanted them to ensure safety of people as well as reduce wastage of water, gushing out from the gateway.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .