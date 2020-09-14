Chief Minister KCR introduces Revenue Bills in Council

He said that the Dharani website will be soon activated for the public to access data pertaining to the land records of the entire State.

Hyderabad: The State government introduced four Bills in the Legislative Council on Monday. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill 2020 and the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao introduced the Telangana Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2020 and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao introduced the Telangana Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill 2020 in the Assembly.

Speaking on the bills, the Chief Minister gave a glimpse of how the issue of land rights and transfer of titles has been taking place during different regimes and how the Patel and Patwari system has been abolished. He said that the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system which was abolished prior to the introduction of the Bills was brought in 2007. He said that after formation of the State in 2014, land rates in Telangana have skyrocketed leading to clandestine operations and land mafias.

“The VROs lost their relevance. They have misused their power and we can’t be mute spectators. But there are people who say that we are bringing the Act for few landlords. But there are no lands, there are only 0.11 percent farmers who have more than 50 acres of lands that too in the form of orchards etc. Over 98.38 per cent of farmers have landholdings less than 10 acres,” he said. He said that the new Revenue Bill will help to achieve corruption less, hassle free registration and mutation through Dharani Portal.

He said that the Dharani website will be soon activated for the public to access data pertaining to the land records of the entire State. He stated that the entire registration process will be carried out digitally by visiting the offices of the Sub-Registrar or the Mandal Revenue Officer only for once that too through prior appointment. He said that MROs are now empowered to be the sub-registrars to carry out registration and mutation of agricultural lands. Similarly, the sub-registrars are now empowered to carry out registration and mutation of non-agricultural properties.

The Chief Minister said that people can visit either the MRO or the Sub-registrar office based on their property type upon booking a time slot and then paying the charges in advance. The land rates for the entire State will be fixed and available in the Dharani portal. The entire registration process will be completed after submitting necessary documents and land records will be updated accordingly in real-time and the MROs will have no discretionary powers whatsoever.

