Chief Secretaries of Telangana, AP meet

By | Published: 7:42 pm 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Neelam Sawhney discussed various issues pertaining to the two States including institutions on Thursday. The meeting was held in a very positive atmosphere.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, it was decided to continue the dialogue further and brief the Chief Ministers of the respective States on the issues. It was decided during the last meeting of the Chief Ministers of Telangana and AP, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, that the Chief Secretaries of two States will meet and try to resolve issues related to scheduled 9 and 10 institutions under the AP Reorganization Act.

The Meeting was also attended by TS Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and and retired IAS officer L Premchandra Reddy.

