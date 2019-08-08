Chief Secretary SK Joshi to work from BRK Bhavan

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SK Joshi and a majority of Principal Secretaries and Secretaries will start working from Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan (BRK Bhavan) from Friday.

All the 32 departments in the Secretariat were busy relocating themselves to the BRK Bhavan as desired by the GAD in its internal circulars. The Roads and Buildings Department moved its office to the Engineer-in-Chief building at Errum Manzil.

The office and Peshi of the R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy was vacated late on Wednesday evening. The Minister and Secretaries will function from the Engineer-in-Chief office. Furniture from different departments was shifted to BRK Bhavan on Thursday. The Department of Energy and Forests are also in the process of relocating.

The Finance Department also started the process of shifting to its new office. Other departments are expected to complete their relocation during the three- day holiday from Saturday to Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .