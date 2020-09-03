Telangana: CS takes stock of issues pending for ensuing Assembly session

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with the officials at BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed the principal secretaries and secretaries to prepare updated reports on all the activities of their departments for the Monsoon session of the State Legislature scheduled to begin on September 7.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with the officials at BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday and took stock of the issues on pending Legislative Assembly Questions and Legislative Council Questions and assurances.

He asked the principal secretaries and secretaries to submit replies immediately and also coordinate with Assembly officials on the matter. He also directed the secretaries to ensure that senior officials are present in the Legislative Council too. Officials should also be prepared with notes pertaining to issues which are likely to be raised by the members during the course of the session, he added.

Special chief secretary Rani Kumudini, principal secretaries K.Rama Krishna Rao, Vikas Raj, Rajat Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Ravi Gupta, law secretary Santosh Reddy, and other officials attended the meeting.

