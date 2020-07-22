Child rights activist Achyuta Rao succumbs to Covid-19

Hyderabad: P. Achyuta Rao, the founder of child rights NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham, passed away here on Wednesday due to Covid-19. He was 58.

Rao, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Malakpet for the last eight days, was on ventilator support for the last few days. Rao’s elder brother noted cartoonist Sridhar, too had tested positive. Sridhar was discharged on Wednesday from another branch of the same hospital, relatives said.

Rao, who has spearheaded several campaigns fighting for the rights of children in Telangana and the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, was a former member of the State Child Rights Commission and was functioning as the honorary president of the Balala Hakkula Sangham. He was on the forefront of campaigns against child marriage, apart from raising his voice against several incidents of children being ill-treated in schools.

