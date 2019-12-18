Child rights activist booked for extortion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police have registered a case against noted child rights activist Achyuta Rao for allegedly extorting money from the members of a colony association.

The case was registered following a complaint by Sambasiva Rao, General Secretary, Madhura Nagar Welfare Association. In his complaint, he stated that since 1997, their association was trying for a link road, which was recently considered by the GHMC. Accordingly, he requested the authorities of the State Home for Children for a land parcel for the link road and the Home authorities agreed to the same.

“Achyuta Rao interfered in the matter and demanded money from them and threatened them with dire consequences. We had to pay some money to him to dissuade him in the matter,” Sambasiva Rao said in his complaint, based on which the police registered a case under Section 384 and 506 of IPC.

However, Achyuta Rao denied accepting or demanding money. He said he had filed a case in the court against the proposal of the colony association to take over the land of the State Home for Children. “I have taken up the issue of expansion of the State Home for Children for welfare of the underprivileged and orphans,” he said.

