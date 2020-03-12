Childline to launch campaign on ‘Swachh schools and online safety’ in Khammam schools

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:27 am

Khammam: Childline-1098 is set to launch an intensive awareness campaign on ‘Swachh schools and online safety’ in select government schools in the district.

A poster in this connection was released here on Wednesday by the District Collector RV Karnan along with Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ch Priyanka, Assistant Collector Aadarsh Surabhi and Railway Protection Force Inspector of Police K Madhusudhan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stressed on the need of planting saplings at schools and ensuring their survival by proper care. He wanted all the schools in the district to maintain cleanliness and hygiene for the wellbeing of students.

The students have to be trained in personality skills. Virtues like loyalty, respect, self-reliance, self-discipline and personal responsibility have to be instilled in their minds. ‘Swachhata’ is a continuous process and it has a key role to play in the protection of child rights as well, he maintained.

Childline-1098 Khammam co-ordinator K Srinivas informed that every day Childline is receiving several calls related to ‘Swachhata’ and it impacts on child rights. The campaign on ‘Swachh schools and online safety’ would start on Thursday.

The campaign to be conducted from March 12 till the end of April month has been taken up following the directions from Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) and Childline India Foundation (CIF).

Urban Residential School, Velugumatla, ZPS Schools at Thallampadu, Mallemadugu, Manchukonda, Vepakuntla, Mominan, Mamillagudem and Koyachelaka in the district and community at Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Karunagiri have been selected for the campaign, he added.

RPF CI Madhusudhan assured to extend all possible support to the campaign that aims to sensitise and bring about behavioral change in children with regard to the environment protection and to conduct their lives in a better manner.

