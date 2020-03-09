Children at Orphanage in Hanamkonda celebrate Holi with natural colours

By | Published: 10:47 pm 10:48 pm

Warangal Urban: Like every year, Sulakshya Seva Samithi, a city-based voluntary organisation, celebrated Holi using natural colours with children living in Oasis Orphanage located in Hanamkonda as a part of their objective to spread love and affection.

Festive mood gripped the entire orphanage as children played with myriad colours and smeared powder colours on each other. Kids joyously danced to peppy songs while playing Holi.

“We usually celebrate the festival with family members, colleagues and colony residents but celebrating it with these kids is a great experience and we thoroughly enjoy seeing the kids screaming in joy,” said Santhosh Manduva, founder president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi.

“We have been celebrating this festival with these children since 10 years and it gives us immense satisfaction. The kids had their breakfast little early then their daily schedule and were waiting for us near the gate. The smile on their faces on seeing us with a bag full of colours was priceless and it made our day” said Santhosh.

“I had the chance of celebrating this festival with my friends in college but I choose to celebrate it here as this gives me true happiness. Distributing colours to the kids is a difficult task as they literally surround and corner us,” said Shashank Bharadwaj, an engineering student who is a member of the samithi.

“We are extremely grateful to the samithi for celebrating this festival here,” said Oddiraj Chandraprakash, in-charge of Oasis Orphanage.

“Every year, we eagerly wait for these annayyas (brothers) as we know that they will definitely come and celebrate with us,” said Vishnu, an orphan.

Members of the samithi Santhosh Manduva , Shashank Bharadwaj, Kodam Vinay, Waseem Ryan and orphanage in-charge Oddiraj Chandraprakash and others took part in the event.

