Children encouraged to educate illiterate adults in their homes in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: District Education Officer Govindarajulu want children studying in schools across the district to be constant learners and also educate adults in their homes, so that the literacy rate in the district could improve.

Speaking on the occasion of International Literacy Day after holding a rally in Nagarkurnool town with children, DEO Govindarajulu pointed that while the national average literacy rate was 73 per cent, Telangana was much behind it, at 66.54 per cent in literacy and stood at 32nd position with respect to literacy among all the States.

“Though there is 100 per cent enrollment of children in schools across Nagarkurnool district and around 1 lakh children studying across the district, many adults especially those above 50 years of age are illiterate and there are 40 lakh adults who are illiterate across the State. We need to educate them,” he stressed.

Pointing-out that at least one child going to school would be there in each home, he said that there was a direction from Secretary of School Education Dr B Janardhan Reddy to the education department in all the districts to start an effort to involve children to become educators in their homes, teaching their parents and grand-parents basic literary skills.

