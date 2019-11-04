Children more vulnerable to air pollution: Study

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The quality of air that one breathes invariably determines the overall health of the individuals, especially among children who are vulnerable and are more likely to develop health complications when exposed to air and household pollution. The harmful effects of the air pollution start even before one is born and right from mother’s womb.

Air pollution and children



Presenting a study by researchers in New York on umbilical cord blood cells at the recently concluded international lung conference in Hyderabad, Director of Chest Research Foundation, Dr Sundeep Salvi said the researchers found air pollutants in the umbilical cord blood.

“The researchers found 287 different air pollutants circulating in the umbilical cord blood. So whatever pollutants the mother inhales, it goes from her lungs into the circulation through the placenta and into the growing foetus. So, the exposure to air pollution starts even before a baby is born,” Dr Salvi said.

Pneumonia among infants



A medical condition that is quite often not talked about among children is pneumonia and its link to air pollution. A slew of studies have indicated that globally the death of children below 5 year due to pneumonia is rising and India has the highest number of such fatalities. Every year, close to 125 million children under 5 years of age suffer from pneumonia, 8 million children require hospitalisation and 1.1 million children succumb to it, a 2013 study from Journal of Global Health and WHO said. About 51 per cent of children under 5 years age of pneumonia deaths are from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China and Congo, the study said.

“There is a direct link between pneumonia and pollution because 50 per cent of the childhood pneumonia deaths are directly attributable to household air pollution that these babies were exposed to,” Dr Salvi said. The senior pulmonologist quoted a study conducted in Japan that correlates Asthma incidence and the area where children reside. “The study said that if a child is born next to a road, then chances of the child developing Asthma increases by about 4 times than a child residing about 300 metres away from a main road,” he said.

Why children are prone to air pollution?

According to paediatricians and pulmonologists, when compared to adults, children are more vulnerable to harmful effects of air pollution because their lungs are quite sensitive to pollutants that are present in the air. Children are physically more active and they breathe more and inhale a lot of pollutants into lungs. Due to exposure to air pollutants, children are most likely to develop upper and lower Respiratory Tract Infections (RTI) and Asthma, and suffer from poor lung growth.

“Children are shorter in height and they get exposed to pollution because there is higher level of pollution at lower levels. In developing countries, lungs among children do not grow properly,” Dr Salvi said.

