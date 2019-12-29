Children’s literary fest at Hyderabad book fair

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the 33rd Hyderabad National Book Fair, the Children’s Educational Academy, Hyderabad, is organising Balamelalo Balasahityakarula Sammelam, which will have ’22 Bala Chelimi Muchatlu’, at Nomula Satyanarayana Vedika in NTR Stadium on Monday from 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

Among others, Chokkapu Venkataraman, Kasarla Naresh Rao, Komatireddy Buchhi Reddy, Rohini Chinta and Mantri Srinivas will participate in deliberations which will be presided over by Juluri Gowrishankar, president, and Chandra Mohan, secretary, of Hyderabad Book Fair and M Vedakumar, Chairman, Children’s Education Academy.

Meanwhile, scores of bibliophiles thronged the 10-day book exhibition on Sunday. The exhibition which will be on till January 1, has 330 stalls and offers books in all genres.

