Children’s Montessori School holds craft mela in Hanamkonda

By | Published: 3:30 pm

Warangal Urban: With a view to teach the students the art of craft, the management of the Children’s Montessori School (CMS), Ramnagar,, asked them to make articles made of out of waste and also put them on sale by organizing the ‘Craft Mela’ on the school premises on Thursday.

Since Diwali is in the offing, several students decorated multi coloured diyas which were put for sale.

Greeting cards, clay piggy bank, flower bouquets made of jute, decorative items and others made of waste material were also put up for sale .

The students displayed their creativity by creating beautiful items for the Diwali festival and then sold them, thereby learning the importance of labour and finances. Students, parents and the staff of the school made it a great success by purchasing these items. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to orphanages in the city.

Saritha, a parent, said, “Organising the Craft Mela is very much helpful to the students as they can learn art. Moreover, it is a noble thing that the proceeds will go to the orphanages. We must thank the school management,”

“The purpose of creating such an activity is to bring out the creativity in the children and also inculcate social values in the students and promote the habit of sharing and caring for others– working towards the betterment of the society,” said principal Sulochana and added that they are asking the children to celebrate the Diwali in eco-friendly way by not using the fire crackers.

The students enjoyed and learned about importance, richness and diversity of the handicraft.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .