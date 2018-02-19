Chile varsity students visit UoH

By | Published: 12:24 am 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: A group of eight postgraduate students from Universidad Catolica del Maule, Chile visited the Centre for Study of Foreign Languages (CSFL), University of Hyderabad (UoH) to interact with the students of the centre who are learning Spanish.

During the interactive session, the students got the chance to practice their language skills with the native speakers and also the opportunity to know more about Chilean society and culture and vice versa. This educational trip was a follow up to the recent visit of Ranjeeva Ranjan to Universidad Catolica del Maule, Chile who is teaching Spanish at the Centre in UoH.

Students also met with J Prabhakara Rao, Head, CSFL who briefed the visitors about the activities of the Centre and encouraged them to come to UoH on student mobility program as a MoU between UoH and Universidad Catolica.