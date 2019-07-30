Chilkur priest extends help to farmer

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: CS Rangarajan, the Chilkur Balaji Temple priest who often wears his heart on his sleeve, particularly in matters relating to public service, on Tuesday, donated a milch cow and a calf to Sammayya, a farmer from Siddipet district who had lost the two cows he had in an electrocution accident.

The farmer was invited to the temple where he received the cow and the calf. “A video that was making the rounds on social media was shown to me by one of the volunteers at the temple in which Sammayya is seen crying over his dead cows. I was touched by his plight. Many people saw the video but where was the reaction to help the man?”

To be sure, there was a reaction, and it came all the way from the United States. A non-resident Telugu veterinarian in US, Dr Prabhakar Reddy, was the first to offer help to Samayya. He gifted two cows to Sammayya.

People should come forward like Dr Prabhakar Reddy to help others in need, Rangarajan said, adding that this was the type of response required from the society whenever a farmer cries for help.

“Farmers should never be in tears. That is the reason why we donated a cow and a calf from the temple Goshala to Sammayya hoping this small step would inspire more people to come forward,” Rangarajan said.

The idea behind Tuesday’s gift was to give Sammayya more than he lost, the Chilkur Balaji temple priest added.

