Chilkur temple, HHF to set up ‘inter faith forum’

Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: Head priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, CS Rangarajan, on Thursday visited the office of the Helping Hand Foundation. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) said it was decided that HHF and Chilkur temple would work together in creating a “Inter faith forum’. The main objective would be to drive the message of addressing the issues of ill treatment, sexual abuse and domestic violence women face in the society. Religious leaders across faiths would be part of the forum to sensitise the public, he explained. It may be recalled the priest has formed a Jatayu Army, with the aim of protecting women and girls and also to sensitise men to show respect to women. HHF would partner in this programme as well to sensitise boys in colleges, Askari said.

