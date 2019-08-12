Chilkur temple to launch Jatayu Army

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: With the objective of protecting women and girls from atrocities, the Chilkur Balaji temple will be launching a Jatayu Army on Tuesday on the temple premises.

Special rituals will be performed on sacred threads to be tied on the wrists of women and girls in the Chilkur temple at 11 am. This is the symbolic launch of Jatayu Sena, a large army for protection of girls and women, said Chilkur Balaji hereditary priest CS Rangarajan.

“Any male member can be a Jatayu. All he needs to do is be proactive in preventing crime against girls and women. This is in continuation to the Rakhee Challenge taken up last year,” he said.

The idea of launching the Jatayu Army came from thousands of devotees, who had been a part of the sensitisation campaign. In Ramayana, Jatayu, the holy bird fought with Ravana to prevent Sita from being abducted, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter