Chilly weather all over Telangana, rain at many places

Published: 12:01 pm

Hyderabad: Weather turned extremely pleasant all over Telangana with chilly conditions prevailing in almost all districts, while many reported light to moderate rainfall on Friday. In many places foggy conditions prevailed, disrupting movement of vehicles on highways.

According to reports received from different districts, drizzles and moderate rains were continuing at many places, while some areas in Adilabad were reeling under a cold wave condition. However, the met officials have yet declared cold wave conditions officially.

In the erstwhile Adilabad district areas reported drizzling in several parts which were reeling under cold wave conditions since early this morning. Similarly, cloudy weather coupled with thick fog disrupted vehicular movement on different routes.

Sources said that the district registered an average rainfall by 1.9 mm on Friday morning. Utnoor, Kerameri, Jainoor, Asifabad, Tiryani, Bejjur, Dahegaon, Nennal and Mandamarri mandals saw somewhere between 2 mm and 10 mm of rainfall. light rainfall for brief period.

Meanwhile, thick fog enveloped many areas till 10 am, resulting in poor visibility due to which motorists struggled to move on Hyderabad-Nagpur highway and other national and State road networks. The drivers parked their vehicle and waited for sometime to reach their destinations. General public was forced to remain in indoors in the wake of chilly weather conditions.

Cloudy atmosphere across Nalgonda

A Cloudy atmosphere and a thick fog has reduced the visibility in the morning across the district. Even at 11.45 am, temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Centigrade due to the cloudy atmosphere. Dark cloud formation over the district headquarters raised the possibilities of moderate to heavy rains in the next few hours.

The traffic flow was slowing down in the roads in the district due to poor visibility in morning hours, but no traffic jam was taken place on NH 65 and other state highways.

According to weather report from district planning office, the humidity was 90 percent and wind speed was 6 km per hour.

Moderate rains in Nizamabad

Slightly to moderate rainfall was recorded at almost all mandalas of earstwhile Nizamabad district on Thursday night to Friday morning.

In Nizamabad district 15.4 mm average rainfall recoded, in Rudruru 45.4 mm, kota giri 38.5, varini 37.1, Bheemgal29.4, Nizamabad south 25.2, Nizamabad North and Dich pallu 23.4 mm rain fall recorded.

In Kamareddy district 11.1mm average rainfall recorded. The other places which reported rainfall are: Gandesti 37.6mm, Tadwaui 26.8, Banswada23.3, Kukkalu 21.1.

Due to these rains Turmeric, Soyabean farmers faced problems in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. In some areas Tumeric crop is damaged due to rain water, which is soaked on platforms.

Cloudy weather in Mahabubnagar

A dark cloud cover is hovering across Palamuru region since Friday morning, as several parts of Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar and Wanaparthy districts have been receiving light to moderate rainfall since the morning.

The highest recorded rainfall was at Addakal mandal in Mahabubnagar (19.3 mm) and Narva mandal in Narayanpet (16.8 mm) by 10 am on Friday. Parts of Moosapet, Koilkonda and Bhootpur mandals in Mahabubnagar district, Ghanpur mandal in Wanaparthy district, Bijinapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district received light rainfall. There were slight drizzles in many parts of the region, including Jogulamba Gadwal district, where Ghattu mandal received very light rainfall of 2.3 mm.

Even in parts of Amrabad and Padara mandals of Nagarkurnool district, drizzles have been recorded on Thursday, as well as on Friday.

According to the weather predictions of Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), over the next 24 hours, rainfall situation may just be concentrated around the Nallamala area of Nagarkurnool district, which could weaken in the next 72 hours.

Light rainfall in erstwhile Karimnagar

Light to very light rain was recorded in erstwhile Karimangar district. While light drizzling was recorded in Jagitial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, very light rain was recorded in Karimangar district.

Some parts of Mallapur, Ibrahimpatnam, Metpalli, Korutla, and Mallial mandals of Jagitial district were received light rain. Very light rainfall was recorded in Mallapur, Raikal, Medipalli, Kathalapur, and Beerpur mandals.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, Rudrangi, Chandurthi, Vemulawada, Boinpalli, Sircilla, Yellareddypeta, Gambhiraopeta, Thangallapalli, Veernapalli and Konaraopet mandals were received light rain.

Very light rainfall was recorded in Karimnagaru rural and urban, Choppadnadi, and Ganneruvaram mandals of Karimangar district. Some areas in Sultanabad mandal were recorded very light rain.

