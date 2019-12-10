Chilly weather intensifies across Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Chilly weather conditions are intensifying across the city with minimum temperatures taking a gradual dip over the last three days.

On Monday morning, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degree Celsius. Though the temperature was slightly above normal, cool winds made it feel much colder.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures during the night time would drop by around 2 degrees in the next three days and by the third week of December, winter would become more chilly.

On Monday, it was Serililingampally again that recorded the lowest temperature at 16.4 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours followed by Ramachandrapuram (17.2 degree Celsius) and Kapra (17.5 degree Celsius), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The Society’s forecast suggested mainly dry weather for next three days and minimum temperatures that would hover in the range of 17 degree Celsius to 19 degree Celsius. The IMD forecast shows that minimum and maximum temperature levels would be around 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively in the next two days.

