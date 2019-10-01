Chimpanzee attacks zoo staffer in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: A chimpanzee at the Nehru Zoological Park emerged out of its enclosure and injured a staffer here on Monday afternoon.

According to the zoo officials, Suzi, the female chimpanzee came out of the night enclosure while maintenance work was being taken up and injured A Yadaiah, the head ‘mali’, who was discharging his duties at the primate section of the zoo.

On receipt of information, the zoo veterinary team rushed to the spot and tranquilised the chimp and relocated it back into the enclosure, the zoo said in a press release. Yadaiah was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition was stable and he was kept under the observation of doctors.

