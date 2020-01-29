China allocates 4.4 billion yuan for coronavirus control

By | Published: 11:20 am

Beijing: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has allocated over 4.4 billion yuan (about 640 million U.S. dollars) to support the battle against the novel coronaviruses (nCoV) in China.

The ministry also stated that it included an additional 500 million yuan fund for central China’s Hubei Province, which was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, Xinhua reported.

Last week, the MOF had also allocated 1 billion yuan to Hubei to combat the spread of the virus in the province.

The virus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 106 people in China alone, while more than a dozen other countries have reported cases so far.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.