China not a threat but a challenge: Ex-serviceman

Hyderabad: Former naval officer and writer Prof Alok Bansal said people in China were deeply connected to India religiously, spiritually and culturally.

During a seminar on ‘Geopolitics of Himalayan Range’ and the release of his book with the same title, organised by a voluntary organisation, Social Cause, at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Prof Bansal said many in India perceive China as an enemy but people in China do not think so.

“People in China never consider us as their enemy. In fact, not many in China know that a war took place between the two nations. China is not a threat to us but is a challenge to us, and our leaders need to understand how to handle it,” Prof Bansal, who is also Director of India Foundation, said.

Bansal pointed out that the Himalayan region was special and important to both the nations. “The identity of India lives in the Himalayan region and we are deeply connected to it. Besides being the border, the Himalayas protect us from adverse climatic conditions. All the major rivers in Asia are born here and feed nearly four billion people,” he said.

Lt. Gen Hari Prasad, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Indian Army, said China was a mighty nation and we must match and build our resources.

Prof CV Raghavulu, former Vice-Chancellor, Acharya Nagarjuna University, observed that unlike China, India had a strong enemy — Pakistan. R Bhramara Sree, Head of Department of Political Science, St Ann’s College for Women, Dr B Dinesh Kumar, vice-president of Social Cause, and others were present.

