China under cloud

The actions of China, from where the coronavirus originated and spread across the world, are coming under increasing scrutiny. From the delay in notifying the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the outbreak and the alleged suppression of information on the spread and virulence of the virus to the production of substandard medical testing equipment, Beijing’s moves have raised widespread suspicion. The latest is the supply of faulty Rapid Testing kits to India. Several states have questioned the efficacy of these kits and refused to use them, leading to delay in conducting the screening tests. This has prompted Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nodal body in the fight against coronavirus, to ask the states to suspend the usage of the kits for two days. Earlier this month, the Centre had procured around 7 lakh Rapid Testing kits from China and distributed across the country after the ICMR advised testing for all people in the COVID-19 hotspots. The Rapid Test kits, which cost around Rs 600 each, are basically blood tests that look for antibodies to the coronavirus, which is the final evidence that a person is infected and works even in asymptomatic cases. There have been reports that a big chunk of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) imported from China has failed safety standard tests. India is not the only country to report faults in Chinese made protective gear and test kits. Earlier, several European governments had rejected Chinese-made testing kits and medical masks after they were found to be substandard and defective.

While the Netherlands had recalled over 6 lakh face masks imported from China, the other countries like Spain, Turkey and Italy had a similar experience amid allegations that Beijing could be using the coronavirus pandemic to further its influence and dump its products in the global markets. China is finding it hard to stave off the criticism that it has misled the rest of the world about the outbreak in the initial stages and was now seeking to garner profits from humanitarian crisis. A string of conspiracy theories has been floating around the world, suggesting that the novel coronavirus was not a zoonotic virus but could have originated from a virology lab in Chinese city of Wuhan, the ground zero of the deadly virus. No amount of denials from the communist nation has been able to assuage a sense of outrage sweeping across many countries now. The United States has also accused China of exerting “undue influence” on the World health Organisation (WHO) and suppressing the details of the outbreak. On its part, China has been trumpeting a victory over the virus to mount a major diplomatic offensive with Western nations. However, the strategy may backfire on China.

