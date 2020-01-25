China virus: One from Hyderabad under watch

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:45 am

New Delhi: Eleven people — seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad — who are among hundreds of passengers who returned from China in the recent days are under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus, Central and State officials said on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry said of these 11 people, two who were kept under observation at a Mumbai hospital and one each under watch in Hyderabad and Bengaluru tested negative. “ICMR-NIV Pune has informed that 4 samples (2 from Mumbai, 1each from B’luru & Hy’bad) have tested NEGATIVE for nCoV. One of Mumbai patients has tested positive for Rhinovirus, one of the routine common cold virus,” the Ministry tweeted.

Also read Zoonosis in spotlight as virus grips China

In Kerala, officials said another 73 people were being kept under medical surveillance at their homes in the State. As over 20,000 passengers returning from mainland China and Hong Kong underwent thermal screenings at the seven international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin, All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) in Delhi set up an isolation ward and kept beds ready for providing treatment to any suspected case of the respiratory infection.

According to Kerala State Health Ministry officials in Thiruvananthapuram, seven people who showed mild symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat are under watch in State-run hospitals in different districts in the State. Among them, two of them are in Kochi, while one each is in observation in the State capital, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta. The State government advised those under home surveillance to remain at home for 28 days from the date of their departure from China.

According to a Union Health Ministry official, no positive case was detected in the country so far. The official said a total of 20,844 passengers who travelled in 96 flights from China were screened at the airports till January 24. Also, on the basis of the details provided by the Indian Embassy in China, around 25 students who returned to India recently from Wuhan are being closely monitored, the official said. Their details were shared with district-level

officers.

Two people who returned to Mumbai from China were kept in an isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital, and their blood samples collected to check for the new strain of coronavirus, officials said in Mumbai. As many as 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the coronavirus since January 19 and two of them were admitted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the city as a precaution, they said. “No passenger with history of visit to Wuhan city of China in the last 14 days was found positive (for the virus) during thermal scanning,” an official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) created an isolation ward at the Kasturba hospital. “The isolation ward was created for diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the virus infection,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of BMC. Keskar said the two persons under observation at the hospital have mild cough and exhibited cold-related symptoms. Doctors at the airport were asked to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, she said. “All private doctors in the city have been asked to alert us if they observe symptoms of coronavirus in any person who has returned from China,” she said.

According to Kasturba Hospital sources, they received detailed instructions from the Maharashtra government about how to deal with the infection. Quarantine facilities were also provided at Naidu Hospital in Pune, the officials said. During the screening at the Mumbai airport, six passengers — three from Pune and another three from Mumbai — underwent further medical examination, he said. “Four of them were found to be perfectly alright. As a precaution, two others who were suffering from a minor cold and cough have been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and kept under monitoring,” he said.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, “We have an isolation ward and beds for providing care and treatment to suspected coronavirus cases in Delhi or elsewhere in India. All precautionary measures — in terms of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers to prevent the spread of the disease while treating infected patients are in place”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter