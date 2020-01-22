China’s Coronavirus triggers fear in India

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The new SARS-like virus, being described by pandemic experts as a novel strain of coronavirus that has claimed several lives and infected many in the Wuhan province of China, has raised fears over its possible spread in India and other Asian countries, just like H1N1 swine flu, which originated in Mexico in 2009 but has now become endemic in all Indian States.

Already, fresh cases are being reported in other parts of China including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen and other Asian Countries like Thailand, Japan and South Korea. On its part, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a precautionary measure has decided to conduct thermal screening (for elevated body temperatures) of all travellers coming from China at major Indian airports including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

What exactly is the coronavirus of China?

According to WHO, the CoV is a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The present virus that has killed several people in China is a novel strain not seen before.

According to Indian researchers and reports from various sources, the novel coronoavirus-2019 (2019-nCoV) is causing less mortality than SARS, which originated and first infected humans in the Guangdong province of Southern China in 2002. According to multiple reports, the present strain of coronavirus in China is 80 per cent genetically identical to SARS and its name has been dubbed as ‘2019-nCoV’.

How coronavirus spreads?

Like all the emerging diseases, the ‘2019-nCov’ also appears to be zoonotic, which means it has transmitted between animals and people. Some of the other diseases that are zoonotic in nature include swine flu, Ebola, SARS, rabies, variants of influenza, anthrax, MERS and the latest NipaH Virus Infection (NiV), which had claimed close to 13 lives in Kerala recently.

According to WHO, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of United States said that the human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands. The viruses can also spread by touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands. In pregnant women, the more severe versions of MERS and SARS coronaviruses can be serious.

What should community do?

So far, there is no vaccine available to protect against coronavirus. As a result, the WHO has recommended that countries and individuals must continue to strengthen their preparedness for health emergencies in line the international health regulations.

The WHO has issued standard recommendations to prevent the novel coronavirus infection including regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. The WHO also advised that people should avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

WHO emergency meeting

On Tuesday, the WHO from its Twitter handle tweeted that the WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will convene an emergency committee on the coronavirus under the International Health Regulations. It also issued protocols for testing samples, treating patients, controlling infection in health centres, maintaining the right supplies, and communicating with the public about the new virus.

According to reports, the emergency meeting is expected to determine whether the outbreak constitutes a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ and if so, what should be done to manage it.

Earlier, the WHO had declared H1N1 or swine flu and Ebola as public health emergencies.

