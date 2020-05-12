China’s Long March-5b rocket falls out of orbit over Atlantic Ocean

By | Published: 2:43 pm

Hyderabad: A large rocket stage of China’s heavy-lift March-5B rocket fell back down and landed on Earth on Tuesday, passing directly over Los Angeles and Central Park in New York City and landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

However, for a few tense hours, its re-entry path and eventual landing site were a mystery to those tracking its fall. On May 5, China launched the Long March-5B rocket with an unmanned prototype spacecraft into orbit from Wenchang Space Launch Centre in south China’s Hainan province.

Weighing in at nearly 18 tonnes, the empty core stage from the rocket is the largest piece of space debris to fall uncontrolled back to Earth since 1991 and the fourth biggest ever.

The only larger pieces were Skylab in 1979, Skylab’s rocket stage in 1975 and Soviet Union’s Salyut 7 space station in 1991. The space shuttle Columbia from 2003 could be added to that list since it became uncontrolled on its descent back down to Earth.

About Salyut 7 space station



After nine years in orbit, the abandoned Soviet Salyut 7 space station re-entered the earth’s atmosphere in a fiery show over Argentina in February 1991. Travelling at a speed in excess of 17,000 mile an hour, the 90-foot long, 43-tonne space station entered the atmosphere. Salyut 7 was launched in 1982 and inhabited in 1986. It once held as many as six astronauts.

Long March-5B rocket



The Long March-5B rocket lifted off May 5 from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Hainan Island, carrying a prototype for China’s next-generation crew capsule into orbit on an unpiloted test flight. The launch May 5 marked the debut of a new configuration of China’s heavy-lift long March 5B rocket. On the Long March 5B, Chinese designers removed of the rocket’s second stage and replaced it with a longer volume for payloads.

Dead satellites and old rocket stages regularly re-enter the atmosphere but re-entering objects with masses of more than a few tonnes are rare.

China plans to launch at least three more Long March 5B rockets in 2021 and 2022 with modules for the country’s planned space station, so more uncontrolled rocket re-entries are expected in the next couple of years.

