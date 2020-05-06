China’s new large carrier rocket for its space station programme makes maiden flight

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: China ushered into the “third step” of its space programme, which is to construct a space station, by successfully launching the new large carrier rocket Long March-5B and sending the trial version of its new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule into the space for test, as reported by the official State-run news agency, Xinhuanet on Tuesday.

According to the news report, the rocket took off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the island province of Hainan located at the southern coast of China at 6 pm (Beijing Time). As per the report, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), said that the maiden flight inaugurated the “third step” of China’s manned space programme, which is to construct a space station.

It further said that the experimental manned spacecraft with no crew, along with the test version of the cargo return capsule, detached with the rocket in about 488 seconds and later entered the planned orbit as per CMSA. The Long March-5B, which was developed specially for China’s manned space programme, will be used mainly to launch the modules of the space station.

As per the report, Wang Xiaojun, head of the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), said that the Long March-5B carrier rocket will help expand China’s aerospace activities.

The new large rocket which is as tall as an 18-floor building, having a total length of about 53.7 meters, uses environment-friendly propellants, which include liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen, and kerosene. The takeoff mass of the rocket is about 849 tonnes and can carry payloads that weigh over 22 tonnes, to low-Earth orbit, which is the largest low-Earth orbit carrying capacity among China’s rockets, as per the report. However, no official statement or press released was published by CMSA on its official website (http://en.cmse.gov.cn/).

China completed the first two steps of its manned space programme by launching 11 manned spacecraft, sending 11 astronauts into space, and had also launched one cargo spacecraft, Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2. As per the report, the next step is to assemble and operate a permanent manned space station.

Earlier, on April 24, China commemorated the 50th anniversary of the launch of its first artificial earth satellite, and celebrated the first-ever “China Aerospace Day” and also announced the name and unveiled the logo of its maiden Mars exploration mission.

