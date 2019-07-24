Chinese baos are the latest trend on Hyderabadi food radar

By | Published: 10:04 pm 10:05 pm

‘Pillowy, bouncy balls of bread with a meat-filled centre, topped off with sesame seeds’ is just the perfect way to describe Chinese bao bread that is the latest entrant into the palates of hungry Hyderabadis.

These fun-to-eat, steamed bundles of joy are traditionally from North China and are found to have both sweet and savoury variants. And it looks like the city’s Chinese chains too are looking to cash in the popularity of the bao.

Food blogger and techie, Lokender Jain says, “The eateries here are adding an Indian touch to these baos, but, still, they are a decent attempt at bringing global cuisines to the city. Predominantly made with meat fillings, places like Deli 9, Chubby Cho and China Bistro serve vegetarian versions with paneer and finely chopped veggies.” Perfecting the steamed bao is quite complex, and hence bao lovers can find more deconstructed, open baos in Hyderabad.

Pork Bao

Popularity: High

Availability: Easy

Filling: Pork, five spice and caramelised onion

Custard Bao

Popularity: Medium

Availability: Rare

Filling: Egg yolk, sugar, milk cream

Pumpkin Jam Bao

Popularity: High

Availability: Rare

Filling: Pumpkin, soy sauce, sugar, honey

Customised Dessert Bao

Availability: Very Rare

Popularity: Very High

Filling: Who cares as long as it looks cute!