Chinese betting racket: Links with 30 lakh bank accounts

At least 25 lakh persons might have lost their personal information to China-based companies organising the online betting

Hyderabad: At least 25 lakh persons linked to the online Chinese betting racket might have lost their personal information to China-based companies organising the online betting, sources in the Hyderabad police said.

“We found around 30 lakh bank accounts or e-wallet accounts connected to the betting. In all probability, at least 80 per cent of the participants might have unknowingly shared their personal data after downloading the Chinese apps,” said the sources.

During the investigation into the Chinese betting racket busted by the Hyderabad police nearly a month ago, the police found that the racketeers resorted to data theft of their clientele. The Hyderabad police caught three persons including a Chinese national involved in online betting racket. The police investigation revealed that the China-based applications were also used to steal personal data of the participants.

Data like contacts, emails, media information like photographs and videos and other information stored in the mobile phones might have been stolen. “Still we are trying to finding out the purpose of the data theft because it is a wider probe and several agencies are working with us,” the sources revealed.

The police have so far freezed 100 bank accounts related to the online betting scam even as various agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other law enforcement agencies got associated with the probe. In a latest, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also sought details about the online betting scam to probe any terror link.

The organisers had also routed the money to a few persons through the hawala channel raising suspicion over the purpose of the money transfer through illegal routes.

