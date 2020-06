By | Published: 9:39 am 10:14 am

Beijing: Chinese health authority said on Saturday it received reports of 21 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Friday, including 17 domestically transmitted and four imported ones.

All the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Friday, according to the commission.