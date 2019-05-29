Chinese President to visit India this year

By | Published: 5:20 pm 5:22 pm

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India this year for which the venue and the dates are being finalised, the External Affairs Ministry said here on Wednesday.

During the first Informal Summit in Wuhan, Chinese President Xi had accepted the invitation of PM Modi to visit India for the next Informal Summit in 2019. “The two sides are in touch, through diplomatic channels, to finalise the date and venue for the meeting,” the Ministry said in a press statement.

“Details about the visit will be announced in due course after the details are finalized,” it added. The first informal summit took place in April 2018 in Wuhan in China.