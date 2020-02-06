Chinese youth seeks police help for hotel room in Kerala

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: A Chinese youth, who approached the city police here seeking help to get a hotel accomodation, was rushed to an isolation ward of a hospital for observation.

The 25-year-old tourist, who was on a trip to India, reached the State capital on Tuesday, police said.

When all efforts to get a hotel accomodation failed, he approached the city police commissioner’s office with a complaint that he was unable to get a room.

As soon the police personnel heard that he had arrived from China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak toll has climbed to 563, they rushed him to the isolation ward, they said.

The man, hailing from Sichuan province, does not have any symptoms of the virus. However, his samples have been sent for testing.

