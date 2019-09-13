Chinna Kaleshwaram recommended for EC

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for river valley and hydroelectric projects has reconsidered the Chinna Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme for grant of Environmental Clearance (EC).

Taking into consideration of the additional information provided by the State Government, the EAC, which met on August 20, recommended the scheme for environmental clearance as per the minutes of the meeting released on Thursday.

The State government applied for EC clearance for the project on February 2. The EAC had sought additional information pertaining to the proposal on March 11. The Ministry of Environment and Forests had already accorded forest clearance for the Rs 499-crore Chinna Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. The scheme envisages drawing of 4.5 TMC of water from the Godavari to benefit 18,211 hectares of command area and to fill 14 minor irrigation tanks in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The project required diversion of 258.028 hectares of forest land for laying pipelines in its first phase for which clearance was given by the Ministry. The project involved no submergence and hence no rehabilitation measures were needed.

