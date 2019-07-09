Chintamadaka all set to welcome KCR

By | Published: 12:09 am

Siddipet: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday said the officials had completed the Integrated Household Survey at Chintamadaka village and found 874 families living in the village in 596 houses.

As the Chief Minister wanted to visit Chintamadaka, his birthplace, shortly, the officials were instructed to conduct a door-to-door survey in the village to know the status of each and every family living in the village.

During a review meeting with officials here, Harish Rao said that the survey was carried out by department wise by involving the revenue, agriculture, panchayat raj, horticulture and roads, and buildings. He has further said that they were also conducting a sanitation drive in the village involving Panchayat Secretaries. Stating that the R&B Department has prepared the estimations for laying new roads after conducting the survey, Rao has said that the officials also took up plantation along all the roads in the village. The former Minister has informed that the drainage works were all set to complete. Saying that they have already identified the locations for Chief Minister’s meeting place, Community Lunch, and Helipad, Collector, P Venkatrami Reddy has said that they have put all arrangements in place for the Chief Minister’s visit to his native village. The Collector has instructed the RDO, Siddipet, Jayachandra Reddy to complete the painting of temple and other leftover works on war-footing. Joint Collector, M Padmakar, and officials from all departments were present.