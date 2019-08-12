Chintamadaka first village to have health profile

By | Published: 12:47 am

Siddipet: A team of doctors and staff from Yashodha Hospitals, which had been camping at Chintamadaka village for eight days to conduct health tests on the villagers, completed their job on Monday.

Thanking the management of Yashoda Hospitals, Former Minister T Harish Rao said the hospital management spent about Rs one crore to conduct 36,146 tests on 5,561 villagers during the past eight days. The Siddipet MLA thanked Yashoda hospitals for transforming the premises of Gram Panchayat into a hospital to complete the gigantic task within a short time.

He said that experts will evaluate the tests conducted to present a report of their health status to each every citizen shortly. The Siddipet MLA has said that the same data will be used to create a health profile of citizens, which the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to implement across Telangana. Saying that the Chintamadaka, the birthplace of Chief Minister, its three hamlets, Sitarampally, and Machapur villages have become the first villages to have health profile of each and every citizen in the entire country, Rao has said that every basic health test was conducted on each and every citizen.

Stating that the only developed countries like England and USA had created the data of citizens health profile, Rao has hailed Chandrashekar Rao is the only Indian Chief Minister to dare to come up with such an idea.

Underlining the importance to maintain hygiene in the village, Rao has said that the sanitation staff has collected 100 tractor truckloads of the garbage conducting a drive in the villager after the Chief Ministers visit. Asking the villagers to join hands to lay first steps to build Arogya Telangana by maintaining personal hygiene and keep the village clean, Rao has called upon the villagers to segregate the dry and wet garbage at the doorstep.

Saying that Ibrahimpur village has set an example on maintaining best sanitation, the MLA has said that the no citizen took ill in Ibrahimpur village in 2018 and 2019. He has asked the Chintamadaka villagers to draw inspiration from the work done at Ibrahimpur. The former minister further informed them that the doctors will also conduct a super specialty camp, Kanti Velugu and Dental camp in the village soon. Dr Surendar Rao, MD, Yashoda Hospitals, and others were present.

