Chintha Prabhakar appointed as Chairman of Telangana State Handloom Corportation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:21 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Chintha Prabhakar

Sangareddy: TRS Sangareddy District President and Former Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar has been appointed as Chairman of Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation by the Telangana government on Monday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has congratulated Chintha Prabhakar on his appointment as Chairman of the Corporation. He was elected as TRS MLA from Sangareddy in 2014. The TRS Party has named him as district president recently.

MPs BB Patil, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy, and others congratulated him on this occasion. Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister Harish Rao for giving him the position, Prabhakar said he will see it as recognisation for his work in the party.