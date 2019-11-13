Chirag-Satwik achieve their career-best ranking

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The new exciting pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who broke into top ten two weeks ago, achieved their career-best ranking in men’s doubles when they were placed seventh in the latest list released by Badminton World Federation (BWF). They thus became the third Indian pair to be ranked in the top ten after Jwala Gutta/V Diju and Jwala/Ashwini Ponnappa. Jwala and Diju still have the best record of being ranked sixth that they achieved in August 2010.

There was also something to cheer about in men’s singles when world championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth broke into top ten for the first time in his career while Kidambi Srikanth who is now ranked 13th in the world. In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are ranked sixth and ninth.

It has been a steady rise by Chirag and Satwik and the latest ranking has not surprised another Indian doubles player Shlok Ramchandran. “If you look at their performances since last two years, they have consistently beaten top ten players. They have been making quarterfinal and semifinal appearances. It was a matter of time before they could break into top ten. We play daily in the camp and we know the level they show in the practice. Currently for me, they are one of the strong contenders for a medal in Tokyo Olympics next year. I feel a medal should come from this double combination although many talk about chances in women’s and men’s singles for India,’’ he said.

According to Shlok, Chirag and Satwik play at different level. “It is all about confidence. You could sense a different aura. They are much calmer on the court. Their stroke quality has improved. They just keep getting better and when you start getting matches under your belt, your confidence goes to another level. They are beating all the players barring top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) and facing little trouble against Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda (Japan). They, however, look at ease against other doubles players.’’

Shlok further added that Chirag has developed his court game tremendously. “It is phenomenal. The ability to read and intercept the shuttles in the net is world class. I feel on the net, barring Kevin of Indonesia, Chirag is now one of the best at the net. He has grown in stature and has looked a different player, both in preparation and while playing in matches.’’

While 19-year-old Satwik is a still a kid at heart, feels Shlok. “He has the ability to have fun on the court. In terms of temperament, I have never seen a player like him in the country. He shows nerves of steel and doesn’t get rattled in any kind of situation. Satwik’s ability to absorb pressure and his fearsome smashes from the back of the court makes him a big player on the court.’’

Although the doubles was never given priority in the past, Shlok says there is now new trend where young players are coming to play the doubles. “At the National camps, we have 15-year-old or 14 year old playing mixed and doubles. It is just starting to happen which never used to be in the past. I moved to doubles when I was 20. There is a new trend where players are taking to doubles like the Indonesians or Koreans.’’

Shlok said India had Jwala/Diju or Ashwinin/Jwala or Sanave Thomas/Rupesh Kumar in the past but they did not have kind of the support then. “Specialisation of players is very important.’’

The Indonesian coach Flandy Limpele has brought up a few changes. ”He has improved the physical abilities of the players and brought variations in the game. You can see in Chirag and Satwik as they are not getting tired even it goes to three games,” signed off Shlok.

