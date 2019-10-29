Chirag, Satwik growing in stature

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are growing in stature. After winning their maiden Super Series title at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament in August this year, the fast rising Indian duo missed the bus narrowly at the French Open Super 750 crown when they lost to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in Paris on Sunday. The Indian pair lost 18-21 16-21 to the Indonesian duo, who are enjoying their 121st week as World No 1.

“It was a close final. Nevertheless, this tournament was of huge importance after some early exits as we are coming back from injuries. It is a big confidence booster. The good run-up in Paris showed that we are here to stay at the top. We are fit and raring to go. It is unfortunate that we lost the final. Somehow in the first few minutes of the game, Kevin was little fast and by the time we settled down they had taken a big lead,’’ said Shetty.

Satwiksairaj added that there is definitely new confidence in their game. “We are able to jell very nicely. The strokes are coming off very well and in this tournament we could play confidently. Of course, in the final, we were beaten by the experienced Indonesian pair. We were aware that Kevin is very strong and fast at the net. We could not break their stranglehold,’’ the 19-year-old Guntur-born player said.

The 22-year-old Shetty said the key to their good show in Paris was that they had worked very hard on their fitness. “It was one area we thought we should improve. We could see in our game and even after 50-shot rally, we never looked fatigued and continued to play a fast game,’’ he pointed out.

In fact, the Indian duo had beaten all the top players barring the Marcus & Kevin and the Japanese pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda in the recent past and that has put them in right frame of mind. “We are able to beat all the top players excepting for the Marcus & Kevin and Kamura & Sonoda. This new found energy has given us the confidence to play against the top players of the world. We are in the same league. That we could be the world champions (Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan) in the pre-quarterfinals gave us a lot of satisfaction,’’ said Shetty.

Satwiksairaj added that they are happy beating the top players. ”We look more relaxed now. We feel that we are playing right type of the game to be among the best. However, we need to tighten our defence more and we have to be consistent with our performances,’’ he said.

Incidentally, both the Indian pair had to skip the World Championship because of injuries. While Chirag Shetty suffered an abdominal muscle injury, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy aggravated a right-shoulder injury. “We have to be careful with injuries. The next few months are very crucial as we have to play the China Open, Hong Kong and Syed Modi tournaments,’’ said Satwiksairaj.

Both the players were all praise for the Indonesian coach Flandy Limpele. “He has given freedom to play our strokes. He never curbs on attacking style of play. The Indonesian coach has lot of confidence in our game but he stresses on importance of variations in the game,’’ said Satwiksairaj.

The Indian pair broke into top ten this year but there is more work to do as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is drawing closer. ”We have broken into top ten and we have to be consistent in our game and fitness will play a big role,’’ said Satwiksairaj.

