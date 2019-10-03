Chiranjeevi ecstatic over Sye Raa success

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi met the media on Thursday to share his happiness over the success of Sye Raa at the box office. “Before Sye Raa, many a time I contemplated to do a biopic on Bhagat Singh. But, it did not really materialise owing to budget constraints.

Now, I feel really fortunate to do a film on a gallant fighter called Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy,” shares Chiranjeevi who worked hard for the film for almost two-and-a-half years. “The widespread appreciation fetched me tremendous satisfaction,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude to all actors and technicians, in particular to Amitabh Bachchan for accepting a role which was very small and that too at his own expenses, Chiranjeevi said, “I learnt so much from Amitabhji. When I asked him about donning this role, he immediately accepted my request. He didn’t allow me to make any arrangements and spent everything on his own. When I insisted, he said that friendship was all about cooperation with love.”

Praising director Surender Reddy for his commitment and dedication, the actor recollected the director’s perfection all the while.Paruchuri brothers, who were present on the occasion spoke about their journey with Chiranjeevi while an ecstatic Ram Charan shared his happiness and thanked all those who supported him in this journey for about three years.

“I used to wake up from my sleep all of a sudden. I could never explain why I woke up. Then I thought that other producers also would wake up like I did,” Ram Charan quipped while narrating his experiences at every step during the production of Sye Raa.

Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah, senior writer Satyanand, Sushmitha, director of photography Ratnavelu, Kanal Kannan, Rajeevan, distributor-producer Dil Raju — who attended the success meet expressed their feelings about their tryst with Sye Raa.

