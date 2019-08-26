Chiranjeevi not worried over Sye Ra’s budget

By | Published: 8:43 pm

With high expectations riding on Chiranjeevi’s Sye Ra, industry insiders are eagerly awaiting the films’ release in hopes that it would galvanise the lagging box office. Sye Ra set to release on October 2, will witness the actor in his most valiant role yet as he shakes up the bastions of British Raj well before the 1857 Mutiny.

Ever since, Chiranjeevi appeared on the sets in a stunning get-up, Telugu film industry heaved a sigh of relief, as after Baahubali’s tremendous collection at the box office, both here and abroad, only Chiranjeevi has the capability to pull in those large crowds.

However, detractors were also quick to gossip about the actor’s fear of the film’s mammoth budget which is of astronomical figures. It was said that the actor had his doubts whether the film will be able to generate enough revenue to go into profits.

Going by the posts of social media, there was an impression that it was a big cause of worry for the star. Previously, budgets for his films haven’t gone beyond Rs 20 or Rs 30 crores. His close aides are said to be very disturbed over such rumours and were quick to refute them.

Many posts followed which reminded everyone about the star power of Chiranjeevi and his ability to sway the audience and sweep the box office with his performance and daredevil stunts in action sequences without dupes. With the confidence of fans and industry insiders restored in the big-budget film, all eyes are now turned towards the release on October 2.