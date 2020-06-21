Chiranjeevi pays tribute to his father with a throwback picture

As part of World Father’s Day which is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, Telugu celebs have been sharing and tweeting about their bonding with their fathers on social media.



Megastar Chiranjeevi on Sunday shared a throwback picture of his father late Konidela Venkat Rao holding his grandson Ram Charan Tej. Sharing the picture on his twitter handle, the Megastar captioned it,”Chirutha with my charming Dad. I like my father’s smile as well as my son’s laughter. #Happyfathersday.”

Chiranjeevi’s father Venkat Rao was a police constable by profession. Although he had tried his luck looking for movie roles in the film industry in Madras in the ’50s, he could not make his way through and later returned to his hometown and joined the police service. However, his wish to act in movies got fulfilled much later in 1983 through his son Chiranjeevi’s movie titled Mantri Gari Viyyankudu. Venkat Rao got a chance to play a small cameo role alongside actor late Allu Ramalingaiah in the movie. He passed away in Hyderabad in December 2007. The Megastar frequently recalls his association with his father whom he calls the most influential and notable figure in his life.