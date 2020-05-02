Chiranjeevi pokes fun at Ram Charan’s culinary skill

By | Published: 2:55 pm 3:57 pm

A day after actor Ram Charan posted a video of grandma’s recipe, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s sweet and funny tweet against his son left the fans in splits.

మై డియర్ బచ్చా …మా అమ్మ దగ్గర నీ ‘బట్టర్ ‘ ఉడకదురా. ఫస్ట్ ప్లేస్ ఎప్పుడు నాదే. How much ever you BUTTER, your position will not become BETTER. But … …అదే guarantee నాకు మీ అమ్మ దగ్గర లేదనుకో 😜 https://t.co/x1AIBZR3lM — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 2, 2020

“My dear Bacha, your trick doesn’t work before my mother. First place is always mine. How much ever you butter, your position will not become better. Of course, the same is not guaranteed before your mother,” he said retweeting the video on Saturday.

Mega fans couldn’t resist praising Chiru’s rhyming and timing in poking fun at his son. Tweets and comments flooded as one of the netizens commented saying, “Hands down this has to be the best and funniest tweet in recent times. Thank you for coming to this platform and entertaining us just the way you could do chiru. Love and respect always.”

Another Megastar fan commented, “Sir @KChiruTweets your presence made Twitter just keep tweeting and entertain us in social media too.”