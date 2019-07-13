Chirec, Delhi Public School emerge champions in basketball tournament 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Chirec Public School and Delhi Public School (Khajaguda) emerged as boys and girls champions respectively in the fifth Bro Jagan Mohan Reddy & Bro Ravi Kumar Reddy memorial inter-school basketball tournament that concluded on Saturday.

In the boys’ final Chirec had the measure of All Saints High School 48-28 while Delhi Public School girls reigned supreme with a 41-31 win over Geetanjali Devashala, Secunderabad.

Rev. Bro Shajan Anthony, Principal of LFHS Abids and Rev. Bro LourduMarredy, Sec. & Treasurer of the Montfort Society graced the occasion.

V.Joshika Reddy (Geetanjali Devashala) and M Tarun (All Saints High School) were adjudged the best players of the tournament.

Semifinal: Girls: Semifinals: Geetanjali Devashala bt Future Kids 43-39; Delhi Public School bt Little Flower, Uppal 43-42. Boys: All Saints bt Oakridge Bachupally 38-29; Chirec bt St. Joseph’s King Koti 41-14.