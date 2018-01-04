Chit fund promoter from Visakhapatnam flees with Rs 4 cr

By | Published: 7:16 pm 7:18 pm

Visakhapatnam: A private chit fund businessman has disappeared with Rs 4 crore collected from his customers.

According to police, K Demudu, 42, was running a chit fund business for the past six years in Butchirajupalem near NAD Kotha Road junction. He gained confidence of the locals by prompt payments for some time.

Recently, he collected nearly Rs 4 crore in the name of chit fund subscriptions. Aware that his customers would seek payments for Sankranti festival, he left the city on December 24 along with wife and children saying that he had some work.

With payments due to customers from January 5, people began visiting his house which was locked. On enquiry, it was learnt that his wife, working as teacher in a local school resigned and children took transfer certificates from school which all pointed to his duping his customers. Investigation is on, police said.